MTV dumps gender-specific categories ...

MTV dumps gender-specific categories for Movie & TV Awards

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

APRIL 09: A general view is shown during the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Blink 20,946
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... 5 hr ZibberParents 15
Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13) Sun Former Armo 7
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Sat ThomasA 2
Review: Los Angeles Union Station Apr 6 Union Station 5
too many commercials on tv (Dec '13) Apr 4 Tommy 2
News Justin Bieber caught having sex with Sofia Rich... (Sep '16) Mar 27 ashley rhodes 5
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC