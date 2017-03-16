Monkees' Michael Nesmith spins 'an autobiographical riff' in 'Infinite Tuesday'
Musician Michael Nesmith has written "Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff" on his life as a member of the Monkees, a pioneer of country-rock music and music videos, as well as film producer and novelist. Musician Michael Nesmith has written "Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff" on his life as a member of the Monkees, a pioneer of country-rock music and music videos, as well as film producer and novelist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Thu
|Union Station
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Thu
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|too many commercials on tv (Dec '13)
|Apr 4
|Tommy
|2
|Justin Bieber caught having sex with Sofia Rich... (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|ashley rhodes
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC