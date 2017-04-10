Max Ornelas, Leopoldo Martinez To Collide in Burbank, California
Ornelas , who hails from Las Vegas, won a six round unanimous decision over veteran Pedro Melo in his last bout on March 11. Saturday night will be Ornelas' ninth fight since turning pro on June 10, one day before his 18th birthday. Martinez will be fighting for the first time outside his hometown of Laredo, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
