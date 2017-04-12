Mario Lopez, Sheryl Underwood to Host 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Announced today on the CBS Daytime program, The Talk, Mario Lopez, host and star of the Emmy-award winning Syndicated entertainment news show, Extra, and Sheryl Underwood, one of the hosts of the Emmy-award winning, CBS Daytime program, The Talk, have been named as hosts of the 44th Annual DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS to take place on Sunday, April 30th, 2017 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Burbank, California. "The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is happy to announce that two of daytime television's brightest stars, Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood, will lead the magnificent celebration planned for this year's 44th Daytime Emmy Awards," said Bob Mauro, President, NATAS.

