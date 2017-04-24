Marchers urge 'fight till the end'

Marchers urge 'fight till the end'

Los Angeles Times April 25, 2017 Tuesday SURROUNDINGS; Marchers urge 'fight till the end' L.A. demonstration recognizes the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide. MELISSA ETEHAD Anna Nenedzhyan and her 10-year-old son, John Nenedzhyan, were both eager to begin the 1.4-mile walk to the Turkish consulate.

