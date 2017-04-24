LIVE Top Rank Fight Results From Burbank, California
In junior middleweight action, Jesse Martinez survived an early onslaught from Somner Martin to earn a stoppage win at 2:20 of round one. Junior featherweight Robert Ochoa won a four round unanimous decision over Guadalupe Arroyo .
