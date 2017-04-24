LIVE Top Rank Fight Results From Burb...

LIVE Top Rank Fight Results From Burbank, California

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Boxing Scene

In junior middleweight action, Jesse Martinez survived an early onslaught from Somner Martin to earn a stoppage win at 2:20 of round one. Junior featherweight Robert Ochoa won a four round unanimous decision over Guadalupe Arroyo .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06) 1 hr hey hey hay 3
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 2 hr Norcal650 102
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 2 hr Dfghkksfhkfjhhh 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Mogsoggindog 20,980
Fresno Shooter 3 hr Mogsoggindog 3
News 'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell... Thu BIG TEXAS MAN 10
What is the fine for smoking in Burbank, CA? (Nov '07) Apr 26 selectiveartists 59
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,633,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC