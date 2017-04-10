LIVE Fight Results From Burbank, Cali...

LIVE Fight Results From Burbank, California

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boxing Scene

In a minor upset on paper, heavyweight Oswaldo Ortega won a sloppy four round unanimous decision over Sean Loeffler. Ortega pressed the action, looking to connect as he walked Loeffler down early in the fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Los Angeles- land of crunchy streets 2 hr Mexican American 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 5 hr Defeat Maxine Wat... 4,535
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 5 hr Defeat Maxine Wat... 832
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 6 hr Cany 67
Security Paving, Sun Valley Ca,,, Water wasting... (Jan '14) Fri vtajoe 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Leslie 20,956
2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw... Fri Jan 1
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC