Justin Hires (MACGYVER) to Perform at Flappers Comedy Club Burbank

Multi-talented actor and comedian Justin Hires will be performing four shows at Flappers Comedy Club and Restaurant on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22 at 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM. Tickets are $20.00 and are available at www.flapperscomedy.com Hires can be seen playing 'Bozer' in the new CBS reboot of MACGYVER.

