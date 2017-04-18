Jonah Hill continues to display his s...

Jonah Hill continues to display his slimline physique

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Jonah Hill continues to display his slimline physique as he steps out in New York City in a sporty bomber jacket and beanie hat And Jonah Hill has embraced an edgier sense of style since his lifestyle overhaul, cutting a stylish figure when he stepped out in New York City on Friday. Cool and casual: Jonah Hill has embraced an edgier sense of style since his lifestyle overhaul, cutting a stylish figure when he stepped out in New York City on Friday Sportswear vibe: The A-list actor, 33, was rocking a navy bomber jacket with colourful, stripe detailing on the collar The star appeared to relax the strict regime he placed himself on to maintain his slimline frame, as he clutched what looked like a beer bottle.

Burbank, CA

