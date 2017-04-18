Inside Marvel Studios: Explore the Fu...

Inside Marvel Studios: Explore the Future of the MCU

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ComingSoon.net

That's Marvel having a bit of fun with a small group of journalists who were invited to take an inside look at what goes into building their rapidly expanding cinematic universe. A Captain America: The Serpent Society movie was teased nearly three years ago when it appeared on the Marvel Studios calendar during a "Phase Three" presentation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComingSoon.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 1 hr Elizabeth Warren 4,539
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 3 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 26
Fresno Shooter 21 hr Waikiki murderers 2
News A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ... 22 hr Canada Bad 2 1
Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l... Wed Miss LaTrina 4
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive Wed Sgt Blootoe 1
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... Wed right guard 4
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC