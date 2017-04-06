IMDA and Cartoon Network Support Local Animation in Singapore with Launch of Imagination Studios

Turner's Cartoon Network has announced the staging of a two-day Imagination Studios workshop in Singapore as part of a global initiative to inspire the next generation of storytellers and creators. Hosted in partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority , and supported by StarHub, Imagination Studios comprises an industry workshop on Friday, April 21, and a workshop for children on Saturday, April 22. The events will be held at PIXEL Studios, a dedicated facility launched by IMDA last year to spur Singapore's next generation of digital content creators.

