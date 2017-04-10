Guy sneaks a fake 'Relationship Savin...

Guy sneaks a fake 'Relationship Saving Station' into Ikea

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Mashable

A trip to Ikea with your significant other can be the ultimate test. It's hard to determine just how many relationships have perished while shopping for a new couch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... 9 hr ZibberParents 15
Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13) Sun Former Armo 7
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Apr 8 ThomasA 2
Review: Los Angeles Union Station Apr 6 Union Station 5
too many commercials on tv (Dec '13) Apr 4 Tommy 2
News Justin Bieber caught having sex with Sofia Rich... (Sep '16) Mar 27 ashley rhodes 5
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC