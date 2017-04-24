Glendale commemorates Armenian Genocide at Alex Theatre event
Glendale News-Press Distributed by Tribune Content Agency April 25, 2017 Tuesday Glendale commemorates Armenian Genocide at Alex Theatre event Jeff Landa, Glendale News-Press, Calif. April 25--Area residents and community leaders came out Monday night to a commemorative event in honor of the roughly 1.5 million Armenians killed more than a century ago by Ottoman Turks during the Armenian Genocide.
