Glendale News-Press Distributed by Tribune Content Agency April 25, 2017 Tuesday Glendale commemorates Armenian Genocide at Alex Theatre event Jeff Landa, Glendale News-Press, Calif. April 25--Area residents and community leaders came out Monday night to a commemorative event in honor of the roughly 1.5 million Armenians killed more than a century ago by Ottoman Turks during the Armenian Genocide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.