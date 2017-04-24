Fiddling genius Aaron Castill is on h...

Fiddling genius Aaron Castill is on his way - Tue, 25 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

He was a stone-faced fireplug the day I met him, too shy to look me in the eye, too shy to crack even the slightest of smiles. Bluegrass/country music booster Frank Wagner had hauled the young fiddler and some other pickers and players to the sidewalks of downtown Spokane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 min Well Well 20,973
News 'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell... 29 min Dallas 1
News Accused Child Molester Suspected of Additional ... 4 hr 25or6to4 1
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U... 16 hr Bella Esmail Moore 2
What is the fine for smoking in Burbank, CA? (Nov '07) 18 hr selectiveartists 59
WE HATE MEXICANS IN North Hollywood, Kids hated... (Dec '12) 21 hr mopopoindatdirt 24
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Tue Well Well 12
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at April 27 at 8:50AM PDT

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,500 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC