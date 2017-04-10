Downtown Burbank Arts Festival to Return 4/29- 30, 2017
Returning for its 14th year, the Downtown Burbank Arts Festival will present two days of culture for art lovers, animation fans, and event enthusiasts on four blocks of San Fernando Boulevard between Angeleno Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The event is free and open to the public.
