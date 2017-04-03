Discount Tickets Available For AFCI G...

Discount Tickets Available For AFCI Global Production & Finance Conference

Monday Apr 3

AFCI Locations' Global Production & Finance Conference is taking place this Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7 at the Marriott in Burbank, California. The two-day conference is currently selling discount tickets to those still interested in attending.

