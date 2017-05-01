Casey Ramos Will Aim To Impress Against Beltran in Burbank
Casey Ramos is known as the 'The Wizard,' but can he produce enough magic tonight to come out with a win? That remains to be seen, as Ramos will face Miguel Beltran, Jr. at the Marriott Convention Center in Burbank, Calif. The 10 round bout will headline a 'Solo Boxeo' card and will air on UniMas .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|8 hr
|Ronald
|12
|911!! $$$ need left handed clubs asap
|12 hr
|Regan
|1
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|Sat
|DebraE
|11
|What is the fine for smoking in Burbank, CA? (Nov '07)
|Apr 26
|selectiveartists
|59
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Apr 25
|Well Well
|12
|Police Sweep Homeless Encampment, 2 Arrested, C...
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|too many commercials on tv (Dec '13)
|Apr 4
|Tommy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC