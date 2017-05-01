Casey Ramos Will Aim To Impress Again...

Casey Ramos Will Aim To Impress Against Beltran in Burbank

Friday Apr 28

Casey Ramos is known as the 'The Wizard,' but can he produce enough magic tonight to come out with a win? That remains to be seen, as Ramos will face Miguel Beltran, Jr. at the Marriott Convention Center in Burbank, Calif. The 10 round bout will headline a 'Solo Boxeo' card and will air on UniMas .

Burbank, CA

