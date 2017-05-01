Casey Ramos Will Aim To Impress Against Beltran in Burbank

Casey Ramos is known as the 'The Wizard,' but can he produce enough magic tonight to come out with a win? That remains to be seen, as Ramos will face Miguel Beltran, Jr. at the Marriott Convention Center in Burbank, Calif. The 10 round bout will headline a 'Solo Boxeo' card and will air on UniMas .

