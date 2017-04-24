As Armenian genocide march begins, Sc...

As Armenian genocide march begins, Schiff rips Trump on failure to recognize killings

10 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Tens of thousands of people are rallying today outside the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide, which Turkey insists did not happen. The Armenian genocide began in 1915 and resulted in the deaths of as many as 1.5 million Armenians in a campaign blamed on the Ottoman Turkish government.

