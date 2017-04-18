Alleged ATM thief used explosives to ...

Alleged ATM thief used explosives to crack Burbank cash machine

A Glendale man arrested in connection with exploding and robbing two ATM machines - one in Burbank and the other in Los Angeles - is due in court Tuesday, authorities said. Yakov Rozenoyer, 35, is alleged to have exploded an ATM machine before 4:20 a.m. April 8 at the Magnolia Car Wash at 910 W. Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank, according to the Burbank Police Department.

