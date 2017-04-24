168 Film Project Grand Prize Will Provide the Funding and Opportunity to Make a Feature Film
BURBANK, CA, USA, April 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 24, 2017 -- BURBANK, CA, USA/ The 168 Film Project, an annual short filmmaking competition in it's 15th year, announces that the grand prize this year will be an independent feature film budget, for the winning filmmaker to make a feature film. Named '8168', the grand prize title refers to the number of hours projected to complete the feature film in 2018, from script to screen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 min
|Well Well
|20,973
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|29 min
|Dallas
|1
|Accused Child Molester Suspected of Additional ...
|4 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U...
|16 hr
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|What is the fine for smoking in Burbank, CA? (Nov '07)
|18 hr
|selectiveartists
|59
|WE HATE MEXICANS IN North Hollywood, Kids hated... (Dec '12)
|21 hr
|mopopoindatdirt
|24
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|Well Well
|12
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC