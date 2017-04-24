168 Film Project Grand Prize Will Provide the Funding and Opportunity to Make a Feature Film

BURBANK, CA, USA, April 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 24, 2017 -- BURBANK, CA, USA/ The 168 Film Project, an annual short filmmaking competition in it's 15th year, announces that the grand prize this year will be an independent feature film budget, for the winning filmmaker to make a feature film. Named '8168', the grand prize title refers to the number of hours projected to complete the feature film in 2018, from script to screen.

