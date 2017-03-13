Why 'Beauty and the Beast' will be the biggest box-office hit of the year so far
A quarter of a century ago, Disney turned "Beauty and the Beast" into a box-office smash and the first animated movie to earn a best picture Oscar nomination. Why would Disney spend $160 million on a risky, live-action retelling of such a classic? The answer is about to become abundantly clear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Belal Hamideh Law
|2 hr
|Peter Barnes
|3
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|haHaha
|827
|How to Make Alkaline Water
|4 hr
|Star
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|10 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|35
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|10 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|4,518
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC