Westwind Media Increases Efficiency of Its Audio Post-Production...
Westwind Media , one of industry's leading post-production facilities, located in Burbank, CA, provides post-production picture and audio finishing services for some of the highest-rated television productions on air today. Shows recently working at Westwind include The Catch , Colony , Criminal Minds , Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders , The Good Fight, Good Girls Revolt, Grey's Anatomy , Scandal , How to Get Away with Murder , Still Star Crossed , and many more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|nyy
|20,875
|Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport
|11 hr
|Radisson LAX Airport
|13
|Repent Sarah Silverman
|20 hr
|escapehellnow
|1
|What to do when pulled over: A new chapter for...
|Sun
|Charlie
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour
|Sun
|Impeach Jerry Brown
|22
|Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ...
|Sun
|U TURN
|2
|Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass
|Sun
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|4
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC