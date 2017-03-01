Westwind Media Increases Efficiency of Its Audio Post-Production...

Westwind Media , one of industry's leading post-production facilities, located in Burbank, CA, provides post-production picture and audio finishing services for some of the highest-rated television productions on air today. Shows recently working at Westwind include The Catch , Colony , Criminal Minds , Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders , The Good Fight, Good Girls Revolt, Grey's Anatomy , Scandal , How to Get Away with Murder , Still Star Crossed , and many more.

