Western Prelacy News - 3/10/17

March 10, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.westernprelacy.org REQUIEM FOR MARTYRED SOLDIERS ON THE ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ARTSAKH WAR April 2nd, 2017 marks the first anniversary of the four-day war in Artsakh. The war, instigated by Azerbaijan, resulted in a large number of casualties and destruction as the Armenian forces bravely repelled the aggressors.

