Valencia man convicted in Burbank att...

Valencia man convicted in Burbank attack that left girlfrienda s mother and friend stabbed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: LA Daily News

A Valencia man who was convicted of attacking his ex- girlfriend and stabbing her mother and her roommate when they came to her aid could face up to 14 years in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said today. Cameron Reed Hansen, 31, was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter involving the March 3, 2015, attack at his ex- girlfriend's Burbank home, along with one count of injuring his ex-girlfriend, according to Deputy District Attorney Carolina Lugo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sam's Club 12 hr SAMS CLUB LOS ANG... 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr jersey city 20,887
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 21 hr hood roll 821
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 21 hr Joey 8
International Women's Day Los Angeles Thu Hillary Vomit 4
"Day without women", rally Thu Hillary Vomit 3
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... Thu Newsroom_LA 5
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC