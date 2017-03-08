The first words from a Star Wars: The Last Jedia have been revealed

Disney's CEO Bob Iger screened footage from the sequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens at a shareholders' meeting at the Mouse House's headquarters in Burbank, California yesterday . According to LA Times journalist Daniel Miller, who attended the meeting, the footage included an exchange between Daisy Ridley's Rey and Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker which seems to follow on directly from The Force Awakens ' final scene.

