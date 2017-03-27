Reps. Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff couldn't be less alike - just...
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff speak about the committee's investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff speak about the committee's investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|1 hr
|davy
|55
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|2 hr
|davy
|4
|Mexifornia
|2 hr
|davy
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|2 hr
|METROLINK SCRRA
|4
|Review: Los Angeles Metro
|2 hr
|METRO LOS ANGELES
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|3 hr
|In memory of Zach...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC