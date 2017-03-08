Peermusic's Power Trio Nurtures Songw...

Peermusic's Power Trio Nurtures Songwriters Like Prince Royce, Jason Aldean and Russell Watson

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Billboard

Prince Royce performs in support of his new album "Double Vision" at The Fillmore on Sept. 30, 2015 in Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 7 hr Uncle donny plunk 826
Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T... 14 hr Westfield crimina... 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr jersey city 20,895
California Seccession Movement 18 hr actorvet 1
Up close and personnel with protesters on the s... 21 hr actorvet 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
Review: Alameda Metro Brown Line Station Feb 23 LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC