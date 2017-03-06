Nickelodeon Group Appoints Shelly Sum...

Nickelodeon Group Appoints Shelly Sumpter Gillyard as Executive VP

Friday Mar 3

The Nickelodeon Group has promoted Shelly Sumpter Gillyard to executive VP, talent, music and events. A 19-year Nickelodeon veteran, Sumpter Gillyard formerly served as senior VP of talent.

