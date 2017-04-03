Man in suspected stolen pickup truck leads police on high-speed chase
LOS ANGELES >> A man driving a suspected stolen pickup truck led police on an 80-minute chase Wednesday night through the San Fernando Valley before crashing into a North Hollywood automotive shop where police took him into custody. The chase was estimated to have begun about 9:30 p.m. in the area of the 101 Freeway near the 134 Freeway where officers were in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.
