Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Announces Winners For Theatrical Achievement In 2016
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle announced the recipients of its 48th annual awards for distinguished achievement in theatre tonight, Monday, March 20, at the Colony Theatre in Burbank. Four 2016 productions received plaques: A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder at the Ahmanson Theatre ; Cloud 9 at Antaeus Theatre Company; Disgraced at the Mark Taper Forum ; and The Boy from Oz at Celebration Theatre .
