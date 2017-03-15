Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Announces Special Award of Achievement to Honor Gordon Davidson
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle is proud to announce a new special award to be presented at its upcoming awards ceremony on March 20: The Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community. The award is sponsored by the Center Theatre Group , where Gordon Davidson served as the founding Artistic Director from 1967 to 2005, and will be presented this year to Pro99.
