Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Anno...

Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Announces Special Award of Achievement to Honor Gordon Davidson

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle is proud to announce a new special award to be presented at its upcoming awards ceremony on March 20: The Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community. The award is sponsored by the Center Theatre Group , where Gordon Davidson served as the founding Artistic Director from 1967 to 2005, and will be presented this year to Pro99.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio... 45 min Doh 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr bayonne nj 20,931
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 6 hr Brian 4,527
Wiping out crime: face-scanners placed in publi... 12 hr James 1
News Jon Shevell dies at 50, star J.P. Stevens athlete (Mar '08) 13 hr Ned Wasserman 17
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... 14 hr Jenny 3
California wants to secede from the US 15 hr Jenny 4
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,699,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC