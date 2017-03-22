Idina Menzel happy to 'Let It Go' for world tour
Broadway star Idina Menzel says she has not yet grown tired of singing her big hit "Let It Go," even as she embarks on a 50-city world tour. Menzel, the star of musicals "Wicked" and "Rent," said she gets to see new nuances in the Oscar-winning theme song from Disney's 2013 animated film "Frozen."
