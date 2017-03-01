Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken Drop...

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken Drops a Second Surprise Location in Burbank

Spicy fried chicken favorite Gus's World Famous is expanding, this time landing in standalone building off Glenoaks Boulevard in Burbank. Per some city paperwork, it looks like Gus's will take over the shuttered Momotaro restaurant space, just off the main chain restaurant drag there and not far from the massive new IKEA .

