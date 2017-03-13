First we lost an hour, now 90-degree ...

First we lost an hour, now 90-degree Southern California weather comes along with it

Monday Mar 13

The day after the start of Daylight Saving Time, temperatures will climb into the 90s in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, forecasters said. The high will be 92 degrees Monday in Woodland Hills, 91 in Saugus and 90 in Burbank, according to the National Weather Service.

