Finding Jesus
This is absolutely not a religious article but it truly does tell a true tale of finding Jesus in a most unusual way. It happened on Monday March 13th 2017 in Burbank, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|30 min
|Mahz
|20,899
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|1 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Reward them some more God!!!
|11 hr
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|18 hr
|Idol
|14
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|20 hr
|Priscilla
|9
|Moving from Baltimore to Los Angeles
|21 hr
|Truth squad
|2
|California Seccession Movement
|Mon
|Wall specialist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC