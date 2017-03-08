Elvira Mistress of the Dark Blu-ray D...

Elvira Mistress of the Dark Blu-ray Details Bust Out

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: DreadCentrol.com

The Queen of all that is sexy and spooky, Elvira, is headed to Blu-ray with her feature film, Elvira Mistress of the Dark, and we have all the details you need a box of tissues you know in case you're weeping with joy! From the Press Release: CINESPECTRAL FILMS proudly presents the 1988 cult comedy: Elvira, Mistress of the Dark for the first time ever on Blu-ray, in glorious all-new restored High Definition. Limited to just 3,000 copies, this strictly limited Dual-Format 3-disc collector's edition is packed with all-new special features and never-before-seen archive material.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... 6 min Newsroom_LA 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 min Ulbye 20,884
News Judge orders murder trial for seven in teen's s... (Sep '10) 1 hr Ssk 41
Congressmen Norcross brother member of Trumps S... 7 hr Town 1
"Day without women", rally 11 hr actorvet 1
International Women's Day Los Angeles 21 hr Falcon 3
Kim kardashion 22 hr Black meat 1
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,805 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC