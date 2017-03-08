Elvira Mistress of the Dark Blu-ray Details Bust Out

The Queen of all that is sexy and spooky, Elvira, is headed to Blu-ray with her feature film, Elvira Mistress of the Dark, and we have all the details you need a box of tissues you know in case you're weeping with joy! From the Press Release: CINESPECTRAL FILMS proudly presents the 1988 cult comedy: Elvira, Mistress of the Dark for the first time ever on Blu-ray, in glorious all-new restored High Definition. Limited to just 3,000 copies, this strictly limited Dual-Format 3-disc collector's edition is packed with all-new special features and never-before-seen archive material.

