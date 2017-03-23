Doughnut shop worker grabs robbera s gun in Burbank
An employee of a doughnut shop who had a loaded gun pointed at him Wednesday during a robbery attempt was able to grab the weapon after a physical altercation, authorities said. The incident was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at 403 N. Victory Blvd., said Burbank police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|WPWW
|20,924
|nogo 10 325
|12 hr
|nicomr gabbard
|2
|The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in...
|15 hr
|mountain lions
|1
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|18 hr
|Gabriel
|10
|Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban
|18 hr
|okimar
|7
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Rene Rio
|4,529
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|Wed
|Genl Forrest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC