Disney CEO: 'Last Jedi' not changed d...

Disney CEO: 'Last Jedi' not changed due to Fisher's death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: SFGate

This April 7, 2011, file photo, shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. Disney CEO Bob Iger said on March 23, 2017, that Fisher's performance as Princess Leia in "The Last Jedi" remains unchanged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... 2 hr ZibberParents 3
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 3 hr Ishvan Teleky 60
Student has grade docked for using 'mankind' in... 8 hr Jane 1
Loomstead Bedding, A New Studio City Start-Up 14 hr Loomstead Bedding 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... Tue Jose 26
News Justin Bieber caught having sex with Sofia Rich... (Sep '16) Mon ashley rhodes 5
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,565 • Total comments across all topics: 279,917,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC