Dad's epic gender reveal wins the int...

Dad's epic gender reveal wins the internet

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MSN Living

When they were pregnant with their first child, Taylor and Heidi Calmus wanted to wait until their baby was born to find out the gender. Then, just two weeks before baby Theo, now 14 months, made his way into the world, their doctor accidentally spilled the secret.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... 2 hr Genl Forrest 5
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 3 hr Well Well 4,528
Los Angles Mayor and council 4 hr Johanathan Sharpie 1
Review: NTMA Training Centers 14 hr NTMA TRAINING CEN... 3
Pam 20 hr Julie 1
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) 20 hr Bob Masters 392
News America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio... Tue Mikey 4
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 22 at 7:21AM PDT

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC