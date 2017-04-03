Cockroach infestation forces temporary closure of Burbank restaurant
El Pollo Gordo, 916 W. Burbank Blvd., had its health permit suspended March 21 for a cockroach infestation, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department. The restaurant reopened three days later with a B health grade.
