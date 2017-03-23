Burbank robber ends up in sticky situation as doughnut shop owner grabs gun
The owner of Kim's Donuts and Coffee on Victory Boulevard in Burbank thwarted a robbery early Wednesday, March, 22, 2017, by grabbing the gun wielded by one of the suspects. Kim Gutierrez was relieved her husband survived an attempted robbery at their doughnut shop Wednesday in Burbank after he turned the tables on an armed thief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|5 hr
|Now_What-
|56
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|11 hr
|davy
|4
|Mexifornia
|11 hr
|davy
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|11 hr
|METROLINK SCRRA
|4
|Review: Los Angeles Metro
|12 hr
|METRO LOS ANGELES
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|13 hr
|In memory of Zach...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC