Burbank robber ends up in sticky situation as doughnut shop owner grabs gun

The owner of Kim's Donuts and Coffee on Victory Boulevard in Burbank thwarted a robbery early Wednesday, March, 22, 2017, by grabbing the gun wielded by one of the suspects. Kim Gutierrez was relieved her husband survived an attempted robbery at their doughnut shop Wednesday in Burbank after he turned the tables on an armed thief.

