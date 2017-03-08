Burbank police make arrest in stabbing of driver who struck and killed pedestrian
Burbank police today announced an arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing in December that led to a traffic crash in which a pedestrian was killed. A minivan whose driver had been stabbed struck and killed Rodolfo Tan, 52, of Burbank about 5:40 p.m. Dec. 9 at Olive Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard, Burbank police Lt.
