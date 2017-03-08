Burbank police make arrest in stabbin...

Burbank police make arrest in stabbing of driver who struck and killed pedestrian

Burbank police today announced an arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing in December that led to a traffic crash in which a pedestrian was killed. A minivan whose driver had been stabbed struck and killed Rodolfo Tan, 52, of Burbank about 5:40 p.m. Dec. 9 at Olive Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard, Burbank police Lt.

