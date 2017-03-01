British busker plucked off the streets and jetted to US to perform in ...

Alfie Sheard, 15, was filmed singing and playing his guitar for pocket money on the streets of Doncaster in south Yorkshire and the video went viral with three million hits A schoolboy busker has been plucked off the streets and whisked to the US to perform in front of millions after being talent spotted by TV star Ellen DeGeneres . Alfie Sheard, 15, was filmed singing and playing his guitar for pocket money on the streets of Doncaster in south Yorkshire and the video went viral with three million hits.

