British busker plucked off the street...

British busker plucked off the streets and jetted to US to perform in ...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Alfie Sheard, 15, was filmed singing and playing his guitar for pocket money on the streets of Doncaster in south Yorkshire and the video went viral with three million hits A schoolboy busker has been plucked off the streets and whisked to the US to perform in front of millions after being talent spotted by TV star Ellen DeGeneres . Alfie Sheard, 15, was filmed singing and playing his guitar for pocket money on the streets of Doncaster in south Yorkshire and the video went viral with three million hits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport 6 hr Radisson LAX Airport 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Illyphillycmdprou... 20,874
Repent Sarah Silverman 15 hr escapehellnow 1
What to do when pulled over: A new chapter for... 19 hr Charlie 1
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 19 hr Impeach Jerry Brown 22
News Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ... 23 hr U TURN 2
Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass Sun LA METRO BROWN LINE 4
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,347,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC