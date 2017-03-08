#BrandManagerMonth: Getting animated ...

#BrandManagerMonth: Getting animated about the TV animation industry

Animator Farnaz Esnaashari-Charmatz attended the Cape Town International Animation Festival this past weekend. She shares what it's like working at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, California and offers advice to aspiring animators hoping to draw their own creative future.

