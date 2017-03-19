'Beauty and the Beast' roars to historic $170-million debut
Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" brought so many guests to movie theaters this weekend that the live-action remake became the biggest box-office opener so far of the year, and the seventh-best debut of all time. The picture brought in an impressive $170 million, well above analyst expectations of $130 million to $150 million.
