'Beauty and the Beast' roars to histo...

'Beauty and the Beast' roars to historic $170-million debut

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" brought so many guests to movie theaters this weekend that the live-action remake became the biggest box-office opener so far of the year, and the seventh-best debut of all time. The picture brought in an impressive $170 million, well above analyst expectations of $130 million to $150 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Onsite Blinds, Shades, Shutter & Repairs 27 min david_tarkey 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Thomas 20,924
California wants to secede from the US 17 hr Genl Forrest 2
News California's new education ratings tool turns s... 20 hr Solarman 3
How to Make Alkaline Water 20 hr Star 10
Kelly Hawkins is located at 12224 Slater Ave. L... 23 hr Kelly Hawkins 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Sat Well Well 4,526
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,255 • Total comments across all topics: 279,663,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC