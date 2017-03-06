Barstow leaders express renewed concern at high-speed rail plans

City leaders expressed renewed concern Thursday over plans to build a high-speed rail line that would link Victorville and Las Vegas but bypass Barstow. Officials with the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Authority anticipate XpressWest will complete the Victorville-to-Las Vegas first phase of the project by 2022, with additional phases linking Palmdale by 2023, Burbank by 2026 and Los Angeles and Anaheim by 2029.

