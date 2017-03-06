Barstow leaders express renewed conce...

Barstow leaders express renewed concern at high-speed rail plans

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

City leaders expressed renewed concern Thursday over plans to build a high-speed rail line that would link Victorville and Las Vegas but bypass Barstow.   Officials with the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Authority anticipate XpressWest will complete the Victorville-to-Las Vegas first phase of the project by 2022, with additional phases linking Palmdale by 2023, Burbank by 2026 and Los Angeles and Anaheim by 2029.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) 5 hr Mark Phillips 11
California Seccession Movement 21 hr actorvet 1
International Women's Day Los Angeles Mon USA-1 2
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... Mon Alex 19
HereÂ’s the List: More Than a Dozen Proven Victi... Mon Gerald 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
Review: Safeway Mon Safeway Los Angeles 1
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC