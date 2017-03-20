Airline Routes-March 20, 2017

Alaska Airlines began daily San Jose-Newark Boeing 737 service March 12; daily Portland, Oregon-Orlando 737 service March 16; and daily San Jose-Burbank, California Embraer E175 service March 16. Alaska Airlines and German leisure carrier Condor Airlines have partnered to give Mileage Plan members more opportunities to earn and use miles on flights to Europe. Air Canada will launch daily Vancouver-Boston seasonal Airbus A319 service from June 23-Sept.

