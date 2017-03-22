After deaths at Burbank railroad crossing, upgrade puts safer future on track

Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes, center, prepares to cut the ribbon as Arthur Leahy, from left, CEO Metrolink, Altadena CHP Lt., Chuck Geletko, Capt., Jesse Holguin, Arda Tchakian, Brian Humphrey, Carrie Bowen, Glendale City Councilman Ara Najarian, Seamus Garrity, and Burbank city councilmembers Emily Gabel-Luddy and Bob Frutos gather during a news conference and ribbon-cutting event for the new elevated railroad tracks between Buena Vista Street and Empire Avenue in Burbank on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.