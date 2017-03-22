After deaths at Burbank railroad cros...

After deaths at Burbank railroad crossing, upgrade puts safer future on track

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LA Daily News

Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes, center, prepares to cut the ribbon as Arthur Leahy, from left, CEO Metrolink, Altadena CHP Lt., Chuck Geletko, Capt., Jesse Holguin, Arda Tchakian, Brian Humphrey, Carrie Bowen, Glendale City Councilman Ara Najarian, Seamus Garrity, and Burbank city councilmembers Emily Gabel-Luddy and Bob Frutos gather during a news conference and ribbon-cutting event for the new elevated railroad tracks between Buena Vista Street and Empire Avenue in Burbank on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Bayonne 20,931
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... 11 hr Genl Forrest 5
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 12 hr Well Well 4,528
Los Angles Mayor and council 13 hr Johanathan Sharpie 1
Review: NTMA Training Centers 23 hr NTMA TRAINING CEN... 3
Pam Tue Julie 1
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Tue Bob Masters 392
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 22 at 3:00PM PDT

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC