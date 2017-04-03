a Wall of Heroesa unveiled for Burbanka s fallen firefighters and police

Burbank police and firefighters gather on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Story Tavern's “Wall of Heroes,” featuring photos of Burbank police and firefighters, who have died in the line of duty. BURBANK >> Nearly 14 years ago, a red-headed Burbank police officer only 10 months behind his badge pulled into a Ramada Inn to investigate what appeared to be a pending SUV drug deal.

