Who speaks for you in today's politics?
In principle, the president of the United States speaks for the whole nation, especially on foreign affairs. But in this era of deep political divisions, it may be rare that most Americans think a president is talking their language.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|1 hr
|okimar
|9
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|5 hr
|Bob
|3
|Donald Trump Is America's Savior!!
|8 hr
|CodeTaIker
|4
|ice raids are back
|18 hr
|boy wonder
|11
|Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA
|20 hr
|Eddie
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi...
|22 hr
|actorvet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC