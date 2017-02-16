Who speaks for you in today's politics?

Who speaks for you in today's politics?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Wave

In principle, the president of the United States speaks for the whole nation, especially on foreign affairs. But in this era of deep political divisions, it may be rare that most Americans think a president is talking their language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 1 hr okimar 9
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 5 hr Bob 3
Donald Trump Is America's Savior!! 8 hr CodeTaIker 4
ice raids are back 18 hr boy wonder 11
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 20 hr Eddie 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr mexico 20,830
Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi... 22 hr actorvet 1
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 16 at 6:26AM PST

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,765 • Total comments across all topics: 278,922,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC